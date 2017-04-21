Story highlights Freedom Caucus member Dave Brat says there are a "few pretty significant amendments"

Brat said the failure of the first attempt at Obamacare repeal was because "something in the swamp said no"

Washington (CNN) Rep. Dave Brat is optimistic about the latest attempt at health care reform negotiations between the White House and Congress, saying there have been a "few pretty significant amendments" to earlier proposals that have opened the door to a deal.

Speaking on CNN's "New Day" Friday, Brat, a Virginia Republican and member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, also casually dismissed concerns over the Republican divisions that spoiled the GOP's last attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare.

"(President Donald Trump) said yes. (The Freedom Caucus) said yes to him. Somehow, something in the swamp said no," Brat said, alluding to the "drain the swamp" refrain of Trump's 2016 campaign.

He credited Vice President Mike Pence with coming up with a "great compromise" that has advanced progress on Republicans' plan.

"It's not really a new bill -- same fundamental bill," Brat told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "But a few pretty significant amendments do two things."

