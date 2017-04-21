Hawaii gives Jeff Sessions a geography lesson

Story highlights Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Hawaii "an island in the Pacific" in interview

Hawaiians took offense and offered him a lesson on Twitter

(CNN) US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is learning a lot about Hawaii after he referred to the 50th state as "an island in the Pacific."

His statement came in a radio interview earlier this week as he criticized the Hawaiian judge blocking President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries.

"I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power," Session said.

The comment didn't go over well in Hawaii.