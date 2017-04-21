Trump was going to investigate voter fraud. What happened?

Story highlights There is no immediate timeline to investigate voter fraud

Washington (CNN) The White House does not have any immediate timeline for President Donald Trump's voter fraud investigation and the commission he was adamant about creating during his first few weeks in office, even as the administration approaches the end of its 100 days.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told CNN that he expects something on the commission within the "next week or two, but I don't want to get ahead of that."

Spicer said there would not be an executive order (as the President originally wanted) and in lieu of that there would be a commission headed up by Vice President Mike Pence. Spicer did say that the vice president will still be "very involved" in the investigation.

Another senior administration official said that the formation of the commission "has not been a topic of a lot of conversation" in the White House, and said it was not something discussed recently with the vice president either.

Trump has repeatedly asserted, without providing any evidence, that three to five million people voted illegally for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election -- similar to the margin of Clinton's popular vote victory over Trump.

