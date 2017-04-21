(CNN) Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban gives President Donald Trump a middling grade for his performance so far as he nears the 100-day milestone in the Oval office.

"I'd say a C-minus," said Cuban, when asked by anchor Chris Cuomo on Friday to give the President a grade. "There are some things he's tried to do. I give him credit for Supreme Court. Delivering."

Cuban added, "I guess it's a low bar when you do what you say you were going to do. No major policy changes at all. Signs a lot of executive orders that he doesn't truly understand."

Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race and expressed skepticism throughout the contest over whether or not Trump was as wealthy as he claimed.

"You know, there's still hope," he said of Trump's performance as president.

