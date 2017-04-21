Trump: 'We are very happy to have Aya back home'

Story highlights Spicer said Trump "made clear how important it was to him" that Hijazi be released

A Cairo court on Sunday acquitted Hijazi of child abuse and human trafficking charges

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hailed the return of Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American aid worker, in the Oval Office on Friday, telling the American charity worker she showed "great strength" in her ordeal.

"We are very happy to have Aya back home," Trump said, seated alongside Hijazi, who returned from Egypt late Thursday. "It's a great honor to have her in the Oval Office with her brother."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that Trump "directly engaged behind the scenes" to secure Hijazi's release and raised the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Spicer said Trump "made clear how important it was to him" that Hijazi be released and returned to the United States.

"Today, the President is proud to be welcoming her back to the White House and happy that she is back home on American soil," Spicer said.

