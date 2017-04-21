Spicer: Trump personally involved in pressing for aid worker's release

Story highlights Spicer said Trump "made clear how important it was to him" that Hijazi be released

A Cairo court on Sunday acquitted Hijazi of child abuse and human trafficking charges

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that President Donald Trump "directly engaged behind the scenes" to secure the release of Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American aid worker, and raised the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Spicer said Trump "made clear how important it was to him" that Hijazi be released and returned to the United States.

"Today, the President is proud to be welcoming her back to the White House and happy that she is back home on American soil," Spicer said.

Trump was briefed on Hijazi's case early in his term and directed his national security team to take steps to secure her release, he said.

Earlier Friday, a senior White House official confirmed to CNN that the administration had quietly helped negotiate the release of Hijazi and her husband, who had been detained in Egypt for three years.

Read More