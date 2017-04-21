Scientists won't win until they run

Story highlights Shaughnessy Naughton says scientists themselves need to be within the halls of power -- they need to run for office like she did

Shaughnessy Naughton is the founder of 314 Action, a nonprofit that recruits and trains members of the scientific community to run for political office. Follow her on Twitter @VoteShaughnessy. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The March for Science takes place this Saturday, the 47th anniversary of the first Earth Day. Tens of thousands of activists will unite on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and they will present one overriding request to the nation and its elected leaders: Facts must inform public policy.

While rallies are critical in terms of spreading a message, the type of substantive change the scientific community seeks — and our country needs — will only be realized when scientists overcome outmoded taboos and evolve. Demonstrating is important. But when it comes to lasting change, scientists themselves need to be within the halls of power. We need to become legislators ourselves.

Shaughnessy Naughton

By now, it's clear we need a different strategy. Momentum is not moving in our favor and our longstanding approach of only reaching out to legislators on civic affairs is self-defeating. Hoping that every four or eight years we will end up with a president and a Congress sympathetic to our agenda cannot suffice.

I decided that it was time to get off the sidelines and to get involved in the process myself, to champion causes that I felt were neglected by legislators. I thought that Congress could use a scientist's opinion.

I began my career as a chemist and as a breast cancer researcher. I'm like many of my associates; I find solace in the well-ordered setting of the laboratory. I'm also the first to admit that politics is exhausting —the ceaseless events, the continual encounters with strangers, and the constant requests for donations. It's something I learned when I ran for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District. Although I didn't win, I remain committed to the belief that those of us with an appreciation for science are desperately needed in the political realm.