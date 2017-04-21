F1: The art of the two-second pit stop

Story highlights F1 pit stops vital to track success

(CNN) It is one of the marvels of modern Formula One racing -- but blink and you'll miss it.

Getting a driver in and out of the pits in the shortest time possible has become a race within a race for rival teams of F1 engineers.

The current kings of the pit lane is the Williams team.

Not only do the British team jointly hold the all-time pit stop record of 1.92-seconds , set at last year's European Grand Prix in Baku, they are also consistently the fastest, winning the DHL Fastest Pit Stop award at 14 of the 21 races in 2016 and at this season's opening three races.

Williams Racing's F1 record 7 Drivers' titles 9 Constructors' titles 114 race wins 242 podiums

"The pit stop is the one time the outside world gets to see what a team sport this is -- like a lot of things in Formula One it's just attention to hundreds of details," Steve Nielsen sporting manager at Williams tells CNN's The Circuit.

