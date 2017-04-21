US forces in Syria kill associate of ISIS leader linked to Istanbul nightclub strike

Story highlights Uzbeki is believed to have facilitated a nightclub attack in Istanbul

Special Operations ground units conducted the operation

(CNN) A close associate of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who is tied to the New Year's nightclub bombing in Turkey was killed by US forces in Syria two weeks ago, the US Central Command announced Friday.

Troops killed ISIS facilitator Abdurakhmon Uzbeki on April 6, according to Col. John Thomas, chief spokesman for US Central Command.

"He was known to interact with him in various ways over time," Thomas said about Uzbeki's relationship with al-Baghdadi.

Uzbeki is believed to have facilitated the New Year's attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39.

"He was involved in plotting external terror plots," Thomas said. "We've clearly linked him with the Istanbul" attack

