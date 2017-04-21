Story highlights Qatari hostages were kidnapped in a predominantly Shia district of Iraq

Media reports tied their release to Syrian evacuation deal

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) Members of the Qatari royal family held hostage in Iraq since 2015 were among 26 Qataris released on Friday, a Qatari source told CNN.

A Qatari plane carrying a 14-member delegation had been standing by at Baghdad International Airport to take them home, an airport official said. The Iraqi Interior Ministry said all 26 had left the country on Friday afternoon.

Media reports have connected the fate of the hostages to a complex deal, brokered in part by the Qatari government, to evacuate four besieged towns in Syria.

Syrian civilians leave government-held towns in rebel-besieged areas on Wednesday.

The deal -- a population swap between rebel and regime areas in Syria -- has resumed following a car bomb that killed 126 evacuees from the northern Shia towns of al-Fu'ah and Kafraya on Saturday.

A Qatari source confirmed that Qatar had helped sponsor the Syria deal, but denied that it had anything to do with the hostages in Iraq.

