Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)Members of the Qatari royal family held hostage in Iraq since 2015 were among 26 Qataris released on Friday, a Qatari source told CNN.
Officials in Baghdad were making arrangements for their return home. A Qatari plane carrying a 14-member Qatari team has been at Baghdad International Airport for several days, an airport official told CNN.
Media reports have tied the release of the hostages to a complex deal, brokered in part by the Qatari government, to evacuate four besieged towns in Syria.
The deal -- a population swap between rebel and regime areas in Syria -- has resumed following a car bomb that killed 126 evacuees from the northern Shia towns of al-Fu'ah and Kafraya on Saturday.
A Qatari source confirmed that Qatar had helped sponsor the Syria deal, but denied that it had anything to do with the hostages in Iraq.
"In regards to the four towns agreement in Syria, Qatar has sponsored negotiations since the beginning of 2015," the source told CNN's Becky Anderson. "It's completely humanitarian and has nothing to do with Qatari hostages in Iraq."
Iraqi officials said they had "received" the group of Qatari "hunters" and were checking their passports and taking photos and fingerprints, Iraq's Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The freed hostages will be handed over to Qatar's non-resident ambassador to Iraq, who is currently in the country.
In his weekly press conference Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haydar al-Abadi said his government had been doing its best to free the group.
"Qatari citizens came to Iraq with official visas granted by the former Interior Minister and they should have been under the protection of the Interior Ministry specifically, but unfortunately they were kidnapped in [the predominantly Shia] Muthanna province," Abadi said.
"It has been about a year and a half since their kidnapping, we have exerted a great deal of effort to secure their release, to obtain any information that would lead to their release," Abadi added.
Meanwhile the "four towns" population swap continued on Friday.
Ten buses carrying scores of locals from the rebel besieged towns of al-Fu'ah and Kafraya entered government-held Aleppo following a delay of about 48 hours, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.
The news agency said they were headed to the Jibrin area, east of Aleppo, where local authorities had prepared makeshift reception centers for them.