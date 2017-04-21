Story highlights Andre Rozier is a former boxer turned champion coach based in Brooklyn

When diagnosed with high blood pressure, he thought his boxing dreams were over

A chance encounter with a young boxer helped channel his passion in a new way

Brooklyn, New York (CNN) Behind Andre Rozier's bright smile is an iron will to win.

"I don't like to lose," the champion boxing trainer says. "I don't like my fighters to lose."

His brusque commands to "keep moving" and "don't fold up" echo through his basement gym in Brooklyn.

"Sometimes you have to punish yourself to achieve maximum success," the New York native explains.

It is clear Rozier knows what he wants in the ring. He also knows how to push his fighters to get there.

