The drugs can have serious effects, including difficulty breathing and death

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration says medications containing codeine or tramadol should not be given to children, and warns that these drugs could cause serious risks including difficulty breathing and death.

The agency announced new restrictions on the medications Thursday that go beyond existing warnings. The labels of all prescription medications containing codeine or tramadol will now restrict their use in children under 12 and recommend against their use in children between 12 and 18 years of age. Additionally, the FDA recommends breastfeeding mothers not take these medications due to the risk of serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants.

The FDA did not restrict over-the-counter medications containing codeine, such as flu and cold medications or cough syrups, which are available in some states without a prescription. The agency does recommend patients talk to their doctor before using these.

"These medications carry serious risks, including slowed or difficult breathing and death, which appear to be a greater risk in children younger than 12 years, and should not be used in these children," the FDA said in a statement released on Thursday.

Codeine is an opioid prescribed for pain relief but is also combined with other medications, such as cough and cold medicines. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended against prescribing codeine to children since 1997.

