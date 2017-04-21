FDA: Texas lethal injection drugs must be destroyed or exported 

Story highlights The FDA's final decision on detained lethal injection drugs imported from foreign drug makers is to refuse admission

Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the FDA's decision is "flawed"

(CNN) Execution drugs delivered to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Arizona Department of Corrections must be refused and either destroyed or exported within 90 days, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The FDA made "a final decision, refusing admission of the detained drugs into the United States," said the agency in a document filed in federal court in Galveston, Texas.

In July 2015, the FDA detained 1,000 vials of sodium thiopental meant for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Sodium thiopental, which also is referred to as 'thiopental,' is an anesthetic. Texas has used this drug as one part of a lethal three-drug cocktail which also included pancuronium bromide to induce paralysis, and potassium chloride to stop the heart when administered by injection. The state no longer relies on the three-drug combination for executions.

In January 2017 , Texas sued the FDA, requesting the agency release the drug from federal custody.

"The FDA previously exercised enforcement discretion regarding the importation of sodium thiopental used for lethal injection," said Lyndsay Meyer, a spokeswoman for the FDA. But in 2012, a US District Court permanently ordered the agency to prohibit entry of (or release shipments of) foreign manufactured thiopental that is misbranded or unapproved, explained Meyer.

