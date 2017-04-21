Tiger Woods undergoes more back surgery, out for six months

The former world No. 1 has announced he will be out of action for up to six months following surgery to alleviate ongoing "back spasms and pain."

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long.

"I would like to thank all the fans for staying in touch and their kind wishes," Woods added.

"The support I have received has never waned, and it really helps."

The predicted recovery time means Woods will miss the remaining three majors of 2017 -- the US Open, The Open Championship and the USPGA Championship.

This latest setback comes just five months after Woods returned to competitive action at the Hero World Challenge following a 15-month layoff during which time he underwent two back operations.

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman was one of several fellow professionals who sent their best wishes to Woods.

"Pulling for you bro, hope you have a full and speedy recovery," the South African tweeted.