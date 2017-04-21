WADA criticized by UEFA over handling of Mamadou Sakho doping case

Story highlights UEFA critical of WADA in soccer doping case

Discrepancy between labs' handling of drug

UEFA decided there was no case to answer

WADA defends its handling of the case

(CNN) The World Anti-Doping Agency has been criticized for its handling of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho's positive doping sample a year ago.

And in a detailed and highly critical report published by UEFA Wednesday revealed the case would not have come to light had the Sakho's sample been sent to another laboratory.

UEFA revealed that the WADA-accredited laboratory in Lausanne did not test for the substance at all while Cologne, where the former Liverpool defender's sample was sent, did.

Sakho was provisionally suspended for 30 days on April 28, but UEFA ruled in July that it had "decided to dismiss the case against the player" in light of the evidence.

