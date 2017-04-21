Breaking News

WADA criticized by UEFA over handling of Mamadou Sakho doping case

By Matt Majendie, CNN

Updated 9:02 AM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mamadou Sakho was handed a 30-day suspension last season after returnning a positive sample for a fat burner.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/36406071&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Sakho&#39;s defence &lt;/a&gt;was that he accepted that the fat burner -- higenamine -- was in his system but insisted it had not been an anti-doping violation as the substance was not on WADA&#39;s prohibited list, UEFA opted not to extend Sakho&#39;s provisional 30-day suspension.
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
Mamadou Sakho was handed a 30-day suspension last season after returnning a positive sample for a fat burner. Sakho's defence was that he accepted that the fat burner -- higenamine -- was in his system but insisted it had not been an anti-doping violation as the substance was not on WADA's prohibited list, UEFA opted not to extend Sakho's provisional 30-day suspension.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Sakho has fallen out of favor at Liverpool and is loan at Crystal Palace.
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
Sakho has fallen out of favor at Liverpool and is loan at Crystal Palace.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Arguably football&#39;s most high profile positive by a player came courtesy of Diego Maradona at the 1994 World Cup for ephedrine. In his defence, Maradona said: &quot;They [FIFA] have cut my legs off.&quot;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
Arguably football's most high profile positive by a player came courtesy of Diego Maradona at the 1994 World Cup for ephedrine. In his defence, Maradona said: "They [FIFA] have cut my legs off."
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Juventus doctor Riccardo Agricola was found guilty of administering performance-enhancing drugs at Juventus from 1994 to 1998 and jailed for 22 months in 2004. A year later the decision was overturned in the Italian courts. Along with Agricola, Juve managing director Antonio Giraudo was also cleared of sporting fraud. &quot;Justice has finally been served,&quot; said Giraudo after the verdict was announced. &quot;It is a great day for us.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/newsid=379628.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; I am very happy and excited. We never lost hope because we knew we were innocent.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
Juventus doctor Riccardo Agricola was found guilty of administering performance-enhancing drugs at Juventus from 1994 to 1998 and jailed for 22 months in 2004. A year later the decision was overturned in the Italian courts. Along with Agricola, Juve managing director Antonio Giraudo was also cleared of sporting fraud. "Justice has finally been served," said Giraudo after the verdict was announced. "It is a great day for us. I am very happy and excited. We never lost hope because we knew we were innocent."
Hide Caption
4 of 11
In 2001, Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids was given a five-month suspension, which was later reduced by a month, after testing positive for the banned substance nandrolone. At the time, the former Dutch international said: &quot;I have never used any kind of doping. I strongly condemn the use of it. I do not understand anyway those who try to improve their performances using these substances.&quot;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
In 2001, Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids was given a five-month suspension, which was later reduced by a month, after testing positive for the banned substance nandrolone. At the time, the former Dutch international said: "I have never used any kind of doping. I strongly condemn the use of it. I do not understand anyway those who try to improve their performances using these substances."
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Nandrolone was the same substance for which Jaap Stam, then at Lazio, produced a positive sample in 2001. Stam denied any wrongdoing and thought it was a joke when informed, while shopping, by his agent. He was later banned for five months. &quot;I know nothing about the whole nandrolone situation,&quot; said Stam at the time. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.irishtimes.com/news/jaap-stam-denies-taking-nandrolone-1.404135&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;I can say without hesitation or doubt that I have knowingly never taken nandrolone or any other illegal substance.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
Nandrolone was the same substance for which Jaap Stam, then at Lazio, produced a positive sample in 2001. Stam denied any wrongdoing and thought it was a joke when informed, while shopping, by his agent. He was later banned for five months. "I know nothing about the whole nandrolone situation," said Stam at the time. "I can say without hesitation or doubt that I have knowingly never taken nandrolone or any other illegal substance."
Hide Caption
6 of 11
In 2002, Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was banned for nine months after testing positive for cocaine. He later admitted to a British newspaper: &quot;This is my confession. I was addicted to cocaine.&quot;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
In 2002, Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was banned for nine months after testing positive for cocaine. He later admitted to a British newspaper: "This is my confession. I was addicted to cocaine."
Hide Caption
7 of 11
At the end of 2003, Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was fined $75,000 and banned for eight months for missing a drugs test. A spokesman for the player at the time said: &quot;We are extremely disappointed by the result in this case.&quot;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
At the end of 2003, Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was fined $75,000 and banned for eight months for missing a drugs test. A spokesman for the player at the time said: "We are extremely disappointed by the result in this case."
Hide Caption
8 of 11
In 2004, Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine use. He was sacked by the club, who accused him of playing while high on cocaine. Mutu told friends he had started taking the drug after becoming depressed over his divorce from his wife Alexandra.
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
In 2004, Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine use. He was sacked by the club, who accused him of playing while high on cocaine. Mutu told friends he had started taking the drug after becoming depressed over his divorce from his wife Alexandra.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
While playing for Middlesbrough during the 2005 season, Abel Xavier tested positive for a banned steroid but argued he had ingested the substance because of a contaminated supplement.
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
While playing for Middlesbrough during the 2005 season, Abel Xavier tested positive for a banned steroid but argued he had ingested the substance because of a contaminated supplement.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
While playing for Manchester City, defender Kolo Toure was given a six-month ban after taking a fat-burning product from his wife. His former manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, defended the player: &quot;He wants to control his weight a little bit because that&#39;s where he has some problems and he took the product of his wife. He is a boy that has a clean life, a very honest living. I just think it is a mistake.&quot;
Photos: Soccer players on the wrong side of the anti-doping authorities
While playing for Manchester City, defender Kolo Toure was given a six-month ban after taking a fat-burning product from his wife. His former manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, defended the player: "He wants to control his weight a little bit because that's where he has some problems and he took the product of his wife. He is a boy that has a clean life, a very honest living. I just think it is a mistake."
Hide Caption
11 of 11
mamodou sakhosoccer drugs mamadou sakhosoccer drugs diego maradonasoccer drugs riccardo agricolasoccer drugs edgar davidssoccer drugs jaap stamsoccer drugs mark bosnichsoccer drugs rio ferdinandsoccer drugs adrian mutusoccer drugs abel xaviersoccer drugs kolo toure

Story highlights

  • UEFA critical of WADA in soccer doping case
  • Discrepancy between labs' handling of drug
  • UEFA decided there was no case to answer
  • WADA defends its handling of the case

(CNN)The World Anti-Doping Agency has been criticized for its handling of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho's positive doping sample a year ago.

The French international tested positive for a fat-burning substance -- higenamine -- in a sample taken after a Europa League match with Liverpool against Manchester United on March 17, 2016.
And in a detailed and highly critical report published by UEFA Wednesday revealed the case would not have come to light had the Sakho's sample been sent to another laboratory.
    UEFA revealed that the WADA-accredited laboratory in Lausanne did not test for the substance at all while Cologne, where the former Liverpool defender's sample was sent, did.
    Sakho was provisionally suspended for 30 days on April 28, but UEFA ruled in July that it had "decided to dismiss the case against the player" in light of the evidence.
    Read More
    The suspension caused the 27-year-old, who this season has been on loan at Crystal Palace having fallen out of favor with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, to miss the Europa League final as well as Euro 2016, having been omitted from France's squad during his temporary suspension.
    Mamadou Sakho, now on loan at Crystal Palace, was sent home from a Liverpool pre-season tour for reporting late for a series of team meetings.
    Mamadou Sakho, now on loan at Crystal Palace, was sent home from a Liverpool pre-season tour for reporting late for a series of team meetings.
    Read: Footballers on the wrong side of the law

    'Unreasonable'

    The France international accepted that higenamine was in his system but insisted it had not been an anti-doping violation as the substance was not on WADA's prohibited list, stating it was not a beta-2 agonist under Category S3, all of which are banned by the doping organization.
    UEFA ruled that higenamine was "not expressly mentioned by name on WADA's prohibited list", calling on Cologne Laboratory's Dr. Hans Geyer and Lausanne lab boss Dr. Martial Saugy to give evidence.
    In its findings, UEFA said Dr. Saugy had expressed "his own doubts about the categorization of higenamine as a beta-2 agonist, and also questioned the steps that WADA had taken to reach its conclusion."
    Meanwhile, the report added Dr. Geyer had "explained that after the sample tested positive for higenamine, he needed to check with WADA if higenamine was actually a prohibited substance before making his determination."
    In conclusion, UEFA stated: "Fundamentally, it is unreasonable to expect an athlete to have a greater understanding of a substance than a WADA accredited laboratory and its scientists."
    jens lehmann football doping intv_00013808.jpg
    jens lehmann football doping intv_00013808

      JUST WATCHED

      Jens Lehmann talks doping in football

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Jens Lehmann talks doping in football 01:38
    Read: Does soccer have a doping problem

    'Specific circumstances'

    However, WADA has defended its position over the Sakho case.
    In a statement to CNN, a spokesman for the agency said: "With regards to the case of Mr Mamadou Sakho, WADA, with the support of its list expert group, thoroughly reviewed the full case file along with recently published articles on higenamine.
    "WADA supported the list expert group's unanimous view that higenamine is a beta-2 agonist and does indeed fall within the S3 class of the prohibited list.
    Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
    "It was decided, however, after careful review of the specific circumstances of the case that WADA not lodge an appeal."
    However, WADA also said that in early August 2016,it had "requested its network of accredited laboratories to implement systematic testing for higenamine."