- Man City Ladies vs. Lyon in semifinals
- Alex Morgan to face Carli Lloyd
- First leg in Manchester on April 22
(CNN)It is a battle within a battle. A clash between Europe's elite clubs and the coming together of two of US soccer's finest players. It's Manchester City versus Lyon -- and Carli Lloyd versus Alex Morgan.
On Saturday, Morgan and Lloyd will go head-to-head when defending champions Lyon take on English side City in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinal.
Lloyd, arguably the world's best player, will run out for City, who are playing in the last four for the first time in their history.
"It's another box I can tick off that I've accomplished," the 34-year-old Lloyd, who is a World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, tells CNN.
"I want to do everything possible to help this team win the semifinal."
For Morgan, Lyon's star player and America's highest earning women's player, she is fulfilling her ambition of playing with, and against, some of the best players in the world.
The semifinal is also a chance for either Lloyd and Morgan to take a step closer to becoming the first American to win the Women's Champions League.
