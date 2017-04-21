Story highlights Man City Ladies vs. Lyon in semifinals

Alex Morgan to face Carli Lloyd

First leg in Manchester on April 22

(CNN) It is a battle within a battle. A clash between Europe's elite clubs and the coming together of two of US soccer's finest players. It's Manchester City versus Lyon -- and Carli Lloyd versus Alex Morgan.

On Saturday, Morgan and Lloyd will go head-to-head when defending champions Lyon take on English side City in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinal.

Lloyd, arguably the world's best player, will run out for City, who are playing in the last four for the first time in their history.

"It's another box I can tick off that I've accomplished," the 34-year-old Lloyd, who is a World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, tells CNN.

