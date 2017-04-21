French presidential candidates halt campaigns in wake of Paris attack

Story highlights Shooting shut down the Champs-Elysees, an area normally teeming with tourists

Attack comes just days before French general election

Paris (CNN) Three French presidential candidates have halted their campaigns as Paris wakes up to yet another deadly attack, just days before a crucial vote that's still too close to call.

Security in the city has been building in recent days, but the presence of 50,000 police officers on the streets weren't enough to prevent the latest assault, which a source tells CNN is being treated as an act of terror.

Police appeared to be the target of Thursday night's attack, which unfolded on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris. The armed assailant shot and killed one officer, and injured two others. A tourist was also injured in the attack.

Through its media wing Amaq, ISIS claimed the suspect was an Islamic State "fighter" they dubbed "the Belgian." CNN has not confirmed the attacker's association with the country.

The gunman, who was shot dead by police, had a long criminal record, a source close to the investigation told CNN. He was the subject of a "Fiche S" surveillance file and was on the radar of the French domestic security service DGSI, the source said.