Story highlights The suspect was staying at the team hotel

He'd bought team stock in hopes of profiting after the attack, officials say

One player was injured in the blasts

Berlin (CNN) German prosecutors say the man responsible for last week's bomb attack on the bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team had bought options to short sell 15,000 shares of the club's stock before the attack, hoping to make a profit from the carnage if share prices fell as a result.

A 28-year-old German-Russian citizen has been charged with attempted murder, causing an explosion and aggravated battery and severe bodily harm.

The suspect, who was arrested near the southwestern German city of Tuebingen, was staying at the Dortmund team hotel on the day of the attack, according to a statement released by the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors said that shares in the club could have dropped significantly if a player had been seriously injured or killed in the attack.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel, right, and players of Borussia Dortmund stand outside their team bus after it was damaged in an explosion.

Three explosive devices shattered windows and injured a player on the bus last Tuesday evening local time as the German squad was en route to its home Champions League match against AS Monaco. The game was postponed to the next day.