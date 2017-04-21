Arrest made in Borussia Dortmund bus attack

Story highlights The suspect was staying at the team hotel

He'd bought team stock in hopes of profiting after the attack, officials say

One player was injured in the blasts

(CNN) German prosecutors have arrested a 28-year-old German-Russian citizen on suspicion of carrying out last week's bomb attack on a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team.

The suspect, who was arrested near the southwestern German city of Tuebingen, was staying at the Dortmund team hotel on the day of the attack, according to a statement released by the prosecutor's office.

Three explosive devices shattered windows and injured a player on the bus last Tuesday evening local time as the German squad was en route to its home Champions League match against AS Monaco. The game was postponed to the next day.

The devices, which were hidden behind a hedge, contained pieces of metal and had a reach of 100 meters (109 yards), the federal prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office says the suspect had bought a considerable number of team stock in hopes of making a substantial profit if their value had fallen.

Read More