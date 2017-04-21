'X- Files' is returning

Story highlights The show begins production this summer

The series was rebooted last year

(CNN) The truth is still out there.

Fox is bringing back its popular sci-fi series "The X-Files," starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

On the heels of last year's successful reboot, the network has ordered 10 more episodes.

The co-stars appear to be as excited about it as fans.

Both Duchovny and Anderson tweeted about their return.

