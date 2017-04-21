Story highlights The series focuses more on the royal women

(CNN) "The White Princess" showrunner Emma Frost doesn't mind if people describe her new Starz show as a feminist alternative to "Game of Thrones."

"The series of books 'Game of Thrones' is adapted from is based on The Wars of the Roses, the period of British history that 'The White Queen' and 'The White Princess' is also based on," Frost told CNN. "It's inevitable, of course, that there would be similarities between the two shows, simply because their source material is identical."

"The White Princess" is female driven by design, Frost said, both in terms of the characters on the show and the people behind the scenes.

"You get the flip side of 'Game of Thrones' in that it really is the women this time slugging out their own destinies and turning the wheels of fate, rather than the male characters," she said.

"The White Princess," like its predecessor "The White Queen," is based on the "Cousins' War" novels by British author Philippa Gregory.

