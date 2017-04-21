Rob Lowe is your new Colonel Sanders

Story highlights Lowe is launching a new KFC sandwich

He's had some quirky roles the past few years

(CNN) The rebirth of Colonel Sanders continues.

KFC has brought actor Rob Lowe on as its new colonel to debut its Zinger sandwich.

The new Zinger is described as a "100 percent white meat breast filet, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown by trained cooks in every KFC kitchen, and served with lettuce and Colonel's mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun."

Lowe is described as a hunk who may seem an unusual candidate to play the elderly Colonel Harland Sanders.

But KFC has been enlisting various stars to don the white suit including Billy Zane, Jim Gaffigan, Norm Macdonald, George Hamilton and Darrell Hammond.

