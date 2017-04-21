Breaking News

Prince mourned one year after his death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Singer and songwriter Prince performs onstage during his Purple Rain Tour in 1984. The artist, who pioneered &quot;the Minneapolis sound&quot; and took on the music industry in his fight for creative freedom, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/21/entertainment/prince-estate-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died&lt;/a&gt; Thursday, April 21, at age 57.
Singer and songwriter Prince performs onstage during his Purple Rain Tour in 1984. The artist, who pioneered "the Minneapolis sound" and took on the music industry in his fight for creative freedom, died Thursday, April 21, at age 57.
Prince performs in New York in 1980. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, and earned 30 nominations. Five of his singles topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.
Prince performs in New York in 1980. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, and earned 30 nominations. Five of his singles topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.
He performs at the Palladium in New York in 1981.
He performs at the Palladium in New York in 1981.
Prince at the Lyceum in London in 1981.
Prince at the Lyceum in London in 1981.
Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie &quot;Purple Rain,&quot; which was released in 1984.
Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie "Purple Rain," which was released in 1984.
Prince, seen here on set, won an Oscar for the original song score for the classic film.
Prince, seen here on set, won an Oscar for the original song score for the classic film.
Prince performs in New York in 1984. Controversy followed the singer and that, in part, made his fans adore him more. His 1984 song, &quot;Darling Nikki,&quot; details a one-night stand and prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center. Led by Al Gore&#39;s then-wife, Tipper Gore, the group encouraged record companies to place advisory labels on albums with explicit lyrics.
Prince performs in New York in 1984. Controversy followed the singer and that, in part, made his fans adore him more. His 1984 song, "Darling Nikki," details a one-night stand and prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center. Led by Al Gore's then-wife, Tipper Gore, the group encouraged record companies to place advisory labels on albums with explicit lyrics.
Prince performs at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 1984.
Prince performs at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 1984.
Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum in 1985, in Inglewood, California.
Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum in 1985, in Inglewood, California.
Prince in 1985.
Prince in 1985.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince performs live at the 1985 Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. He created what became known as the Minneapolis sound, which was a funky blend of pop, synth and new wave.
Prince performs live at the 1985 Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. He created what became known as the Minneapolis sound, which was a funky blend of pop, synth and new wave.
Prince in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.
Prince in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince in a scene from the 1986 film &quot;Under the Cherry Moon.&quot;
Prince in a scene from the 1986 film "Under the Cherry Moon."
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs at London&#39;s Wembley Arena in 1986.
Prince performs at London's Wembley Arena in 1986.
Prince in 1987.
Prince in 1987.
Prince performs at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.
Prince performs at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.
The singer&#39;s predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname &quot;His Royal Badness.&quot; He is also known as the &quot;Purple One&quot; because of his colorful fashions. He is seen here in 1990.
The singer's predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname "His Royal Badness." He is also known as the "Purple One" because of his colorful fashions. He is seen here in 1990.
Prince performs in 1990.
Prince performs in 1990.
Prince, 1990.
Prince, 1990.
Prince performs during &quot;The Nude Tour&quot; in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1990.
Prince performs during "The Nude Tour" in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1990.
Prince listens to the crowd during a 1991 concert.
Prince listens to the crowd during a 1991 concert.
Prince performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1991.
Prince performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1991.
Prince performs at the Globe Arena in Stockholm in 1993.
Prince performs at the Globe Arena in Stockholm in 1993.
Prince arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1994.
Prince arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1994.
A disguised Prince appears at a Virgin Records in London in 1995.
A disguised Prince appears at a Virgin Records in London in 1995.
As dozens of singers perform &quot;We Are The World&quot; on the 10th anniversary of the African famine relief anthem, the artist formerly known as Prince stands sucking on a lollipop next to Quincy Jones at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1995.
As dozens of singers perform "We Are The World" on the 10th anniversary of the African famine relief anthem, the artist formerly known as Prince stands sucking on a lollipop next to Quincy Jones at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1995.
Prince poses for a photo in Toronto in 1996.
Prince poses for a photo in Toronto in 1996.
Muhammad Ali pats Prince&#39;s head prior to a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert in 1997.
Muhammad Ali pats Prince's head prior to a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert in 1997.
Prince performs in 1998.
Prince performs in 1998.
A disguised Prince speaks at GQ magazine&#39;s third annual Men of the Year Awards in 1998.
A disguised Prince speaks at GQ magazine's third annual Men of the Year Awards in 1998.
Prince, circa 1999.
Prince, circa 1999.
Prince performs in Hong Kong on October 17, 2003. Prince&#39;s concert was the the opening act in a four-week government-sponsored music festival titled &quot;Hong Kong Harbor Fest,&quot; aimed at boosting the image of SARS-battered Hong Kong.
Prince performs in Hong Kong on October 17, 2003. Prince's concert was the the opening act in a four-week government-sponsored music festival titled "Hong Kong Harbor Fest," aimed at boosting the image of SARS-battered Hong Kong.
Prince arrives with his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
Prince arrives with his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
Prince at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
Prince at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
Prince performs during a news conference for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
Prince performs during a news conference for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
He left his imprint on many aspects of popular culture, from film to movies to sports to politics. As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game, Prince wrote a fight song entitled &quot;Purple and Gold&quot; to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost. He was the half-time performer at the Super Bowl in 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida, seen here.
He left his imprint on many aspects of popular culture, from film to movies to sports to politics. As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game, Prince wrote a fight song entitled "Purple and Gold" to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost. He was the half-time performer at the Super Bowl in 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida, seen here.
Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards.
Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards.
Prince performs on the runway at the spring/summer 2008 collection fashion show by Matthew Williamson during London Fashion Week in September 2007.
Prince performs on the runway at the spring/summer 2008 collection fashion show by Matthew Williamson during London Fashion Week in September 2007.
Prince performs during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011 in New York.
Prince performs during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011 in New York.
American pop legend Prince is pictured performing on the final night of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Kent, United Kingdom, in 2011.
American pop legend Prince is pictured performing on the final night of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Kent, United Kingdom, in 2011.
Prince performing at the Femoren on August 6, 2011, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Prince performing at the Femoren on August 6, 2011, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Prince on stage with singer Mary J. Blige during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Prince on stage with singer Mary J. Blige during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Prince presents the winner for Record of the Year to Gotye and Kimbra during the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013.
Prince presents the winner for Record of the Year to Gotye and Kimbra during the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013.
A year later, Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
A year later, Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Prince performs at the 2013 Skanderborg Festival in Denmark.
Prince performs at the 2013 Skanderborg Festival in Denmark.
Prince is seen in the stands during the 2014 French Open in Paris.
Prince is seen in the stands during the 2014 French Open in Paris.
Left to right: Zooey Deschanel, Prince, and Jake Johnson in a scene from the TV show &quot;New Girl&quot; which aired in 2014.
Left to right: Zooey Deschanel, Prince, and Jake Johnson in a scene from the TV show "New Girl" which aired in 2014.
Prince speaks at the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Additionally, last year, Prince released the song &quot;Baltimore,&quot; addressing the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. He performed at a benefit concert in the city and gave a portion of the proceeds to youth groups in Baltimore.
Prince speaks at the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Additionally, last year, Prince released the song "Baltimore," addressing the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. He performed at a benefit concert in the city and gave a portion of the proceeds to youth groups in Baltimore.
Prince tweeted his passport photo on February 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/17/entertainment/prince-passport-photo-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The photo quickly took the Internet by storm. &lt;/a&gt;
Prince tweeted his passport photo on February 11. The photo quickly took the Internet by storm.
Story highlights

  • Friday is the one year anniversary of the death of Prince
  • Some fans say it still feels surreal

(CNN)Linda Haynes-Williams will be in both physical and emotional pain on Friday, as she marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince.

"I'm getting my first tattoo in honor of him and I'm scared to death," she said. "It looks like a dove holding his symbol, flying away and the dove has a teardrop coming out of its eye."
With tattoos, purple-hued tributes, concerts and dance parties, Prince fans around the world are commemorating the superstar musician, who died at age 57 of a drug overdose on April 21, 2016.
    As investigators continue to sort out the circumstances surrounding Prince's death, many of his supporters have yet to accept he's gone.
    Prince documents unsealed: No meds in home were prescribed to him
    Superfans

    Haynes-Williams said her grief over Prince hasn't abated. She fell in love with his music as a young girl, watching the singer perform on "American Bandstand."
    New details about Prince&#39;s death
    New details about Prince's death

    "I've loved him since day one and ain't nothing changed," the 45-year-old self-described superfan said. "Everybody and their mama knows how I feel about him. When he passed away, I got so many calls and texts. If you had looked on my [Facebook] page, you would have thought Prince was my family member."
    Everything about Prince

    Elusive in life and death

    An outpouring of public grief for a major celebrity is not unusual. But, for many, the loss of Prince feels different because Prince was different.
    Seemingly ageless and untainted by scandal, women adored Prince. Men recognized him as a dude who could steal a woman's attention -- all while he wore heels and makeup -- because Prince was just that cool.
    Prince's stunning passport photo
    And as elusive as he was in life -- grudgingly joining social media and rarely granting interviews -- Prince's death has been equally shrouded in mystery.
    The disconnect between Prince's reputation for healthy living and his surprising early death exacerbated the sense of loss among some of his fans.
    Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs said his mourning has been "a lingering, festering hurt for a long time."
    Days before Prince died, Suggs wrote about attending what would be the star's last concert. He's now writing a book about the experience.
    Suggs decribed that final show as intimate and revelatory. The audience in Atlanta's Fox Theater enjoyed hours of acoustic versions of Prince's massive catalog, as only he could perform them.
    Prince's last concert was a 'sacred' experience
    "I think Prince expressed a freedom that we all want in some way," Suggs said. "He had an independence and expression of doing what he wanted to do, being who he wanted to be. I think that resonated with a lot of people. It certainly resonated with me."

    Drawn to his mastery

    It also resonated with Birmingham, UK resident Casey Rain.
    Rain is a moderator at Prince.org, one of the longest running online Prince fan sites. He credits the longevity of Prince's appeal to his talent.
    Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris.
    Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris.
    "I think what has drawn people to him is his mastery of so many things," said Rain, whose You Tube channel, The Violet Reality, is also popular among Prince fans. "He didn't just play an instrument, he played tons of instruments, produced his own stuff, wrote his own music and wrote and produced for other people."
    "Every aspect of his artistry, he was just a master of," Rain added. "That level of perfection is very rarely seen."
    Writer Thembisa S. Mshaka knows about Prince's quest for perfection.
    When Prince was honored by BET in 2010, Mshaka was tasked with writing his official bio.
    Prince signed off on every word.
    "He didn't need one [a biography]," Mshaka said laughing. "He was Prince!"
    As a music industry veteran and the author of "Put Your Dreams First: Handle Your [entertainment] Business," Mshaka has worked with scores of artists.
    But, for her, none compare to Prince.
    Stars loved Prince
    Alicia Keys considered Prince &quot;a gift.&quot; In 2009 Keys covered Prince&#39;s &quot;How Come U Don&#39;t Call Me Anymore?&quot; and on the day he died, April 21, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.billboard.com/articles/news/7341611/alicia-keys-covers-prince-tribeca-film-festical&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paid tribute to him at the Tribeca Film Festival. &lt;/a&gt;
    Alicia Keys considered Prince "a gift." In 2009 Keys covered Prince's "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?" and on the day he died, April 21, paid tribute to him at the Tribeca Film Festival.
    The singer inspired actress Jada Pinkett Smith to play by her own rules.
    The singer inspired actress Jada Pinkett Smith to play by her own rules.
    Mick Jagger mourned the loss of a &quot;revolutionary artist.&quot;
    Mick Jagger mourned the loss of a "revolutionary artist."
    Janelle Monae was a protege of Prince and called him fearless.
    Janelle Monae was a protege of Prince and called him fearless.
    In 2015, singer Miguel said Prince was an inspiration to him.
    In 2015, singer Miguel said Prince was an inspiration to him.
    President Barack Obama paid tribute to the late singer after his death on April 21.
    President Barack Obama paid tribute to the late singer after his death on April 21.
    QuestLove has perhaps &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfhoI6iX5ng&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one of the best Prince stories ever, &lt;/a&gt;which has gone viral. The drummer/producer said he&#39;s patterned his life after the artist.
    QuestLove has perhaps one of the best Prince stories ever, which has gone viral. The drummer/producer said he's patterned his life after the artist.
    Carlos Santana took to Twitter a few days after Prince&#39;s death to offer up a spiritual message.
    Carlos Santana took to Twitter a few days after Prince's death to offer up a spiritual message.
    Stevie Wonder admired the versatility of Prince. He and Madonna paid tribute to the late star during the Billboard Music Awards in May.
    Stevie Wonder admired the versatility of Prince. He and Madonna paid tribute to the late star during the Billboard Music Awards in May.
    Justin Timberlake said he was a lifelong Prince fan and paid tribute to him on social media.
    Justin Timberlake said he was a lifelong Prince fan and paid tribute to him on social media.
    Mshaka said his death still doesn't seem real.
    "While he talked a lot about mortality and death and being at peace with it, it always seemed more for us, as the audience, than for him," she said. "The fact that he is no longer here is palpable to me. Like, Prince is not here, there was a seismic shift in the universe and that's why everything is in a downward spiral right now."

    "Like a family member passed away"

    Larry Scrubbs Jr. said life hasn't felt the same for him since Prince died.
    The 31-year-old Baton Rouge resident is a lifelong Prince fan, as well as a DJ when he's not working as a proofreader.
    Prince was a "modern-day Mozart," Scrubbs said.
    "It's all about finding someone who can help you connect the pieces of your world," Scrubbs told CNN. "No matter what mood I am in or what I am going through that day, there's a Prince song for it."
    Lynda Segovia Thorn can relate.
    She was in middle school in San Antonio, Texas around 1980 when she first heard "I Wanna be Your Lover."
    Segovia Thorn was instantly hooked.
    Prince's music became the soundtrack of her life, she said, to the point her 10-year-old son can recognize a Prince song on the radio after just a few beats.
    "There was always a Prince song there for me, no matter what I am going through," said Segovia-Thorn, choking up as she talked about the singer. "When you grow up following someone the way I did, listening to their music, you feel like you know them even though you don't. It's almost like a family member has passed away."