Even Oprah can't breathe life into 'Henrietta Lacks'

(CNN) The Oprah Winfrey seal of approval remains one of pop culture's most powerful brands and marketing tools. Yet even that can't breathe life -- immortal or otherwise -- into "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," an earnest HBO adaptation of the bestselling book that's ultimately fenced in by its format.

Seeking to build a movie around a title character that died in the 1950s, the drama unfolds largely from the perspective of Rebecca Skloot (played by "Damages" star Rose Byrne), the author who painstakingly chronicled her story. The journalistic process, however, serves as a chilly window into the narrative, even with Winfrey in the key supporting role of Deborah Lacks, Henrietta's eccentric, distrustful daughter, who Skloot must gradually win over.

The underlying true story is certainly remarkable. Henrietta Lacks, in her early 30s, had cancerous cells removed at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. For the first time, doctors were able to grow those cells in a petri dish, using Lacks' "immortal" legacy to spearhead vital biomedical breakthroughs.

Her family, however, had grown up barely knowing Henrietta and understandably suspicious of medical researchers, realizing that a host of parties had handsomely profited from their mother's cells without any of them earning a dime.

Skloot, meanwhile, seeks to assemble the story of Henrietta's life as well as her death, but runs into a series of roadblocks. That includes her exchanges with Deborah, who is alternately enthusiastic about the project and peevish -- convinced that the mother she never knew was exploited, and prone to believing wild conspiracy theories.

