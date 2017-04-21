Latest Game of Thrones photo shows Cersei sitting pretty on the Iron Throne

(CNN) "Game of Thrones" fans have something to while away the hours as they wait for the seventh season of the popular TV series to resume in July.

Show producer HBO on Thursday released a series of pictures looking forward to the latest season that its fans are sure to be poring over as they look for hints and clues to upcoming episodes.

Close to 9 million people tuned for the Season 6 finale, which left three characters racing to claim the Iron Throne. And judging from the latest photos, the ongoing themes of revenge and redemption are still going strong. After being punished for her sins of incest, Cersei Lannister is now sitting pretty on the Iron Throne, with a crown on her head and her twin/lover, Jaime, dressed as a knight, at her side.

In the last season, Cersei epically blew up her capital, King's Landing, and killed off her adversaries -- the religious leader, the High Sparrow, and her former daughter-in-law, Queen Margaery.

Cersei's rivals for the throne are back too -- Jon Snow, in his usual fur and leather get-up, and Daenarys Targaryen, looking regal in a dragon-scale-like dress and cape. Jon, newly resurrected-from-the-dead, has been crowned head of his homeland, Winterfell. And Daenarys, last seen sailing clear across the world with her late husband's people, the Dothraki in tow, looks ready to fight for the crown.

Read More