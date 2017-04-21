Breaking News

'Game of Thrones'

By Marian Liu, CNN

Updated 1:07 AM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly
Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
Aidan Gillen as Petyr &quot;Littlefinger&quot; Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Rory McCann as Sandor &quot;The Hound&quot; Clegane
Kit Harington as Jon Snow
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
Conleth Hill as Varys
Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
(Left to Right) Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm
The popular HBO series released photos from the next Season, starting July 16.