Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car

By Melissah Yang, CNN

Updated 3:00 PM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Cuba Gooding Sr. and actor Cuba Gooding Jr.attend the after-party of the world premiere of American Gangster at the Apollo Theater on October 19, 2007 in New York City.
  • Cuba Gooding Sr. was father to Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

(CNN)Cuba Gooding Sr., soul singer and father to actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in a car, according to police and the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

He was 72.
LAPD officers located Gooding in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they found no indication of foul play.
    An autopsy is pending, according to a spokesman for the coroner.
    Gooding was best known as the lead singer of soul group The Main Ingredient, which found success in the early '70s with "Everybody Plays The Fool."
    His son, Cuba Gooding Jr., won an Academy Award in 1997 for his performance in "Jerry Maguire."
    Gooding is survived by his wife and four children.

    CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.