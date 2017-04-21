Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car

Story highlights Cuba Gooding Sr. was father to Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

(CNN) Cuba Gooding Sr., soul singer and father to actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in a car, according to police and the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

He was 72.

LAPD officers located Gooding in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they found no indication of foul play.

An autopsy is pending, according to a spokesman for the coroner.

Gooding was best known as the lead singer of soul group The Main Ingredient, which found success in the early '70s with "Everybody Plays The Fool."

