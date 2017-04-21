(CNN) Matt Tyrnauer always knew that a documentary about an urban planning pioneer would be a difficult sell. But two days after the presidential election in November, he was worried the "collective funk" that seemed to be afflicting despondent Manhattanites would prevent people from showing up to his film premiere at DOC NYC.

Tyrnauer soon realized his fears were unfounded.

Not only was the screening for "Citizen Jane: Battle for the City" a packed event, the film inspired at least some moviegoers to join a battle of their own.

"After the screening, people came up to me and said, 'I've been in a dark place all week. This movie actually showed me something I could do to start contemplating having an effect to push back and fight back,'' Tyrnauer recalled in a recent interview with CNN.

At the center of Tyrnauer's film is Jane Jacobs, an activist whose community-based approach to city planning put her odds with one of New York City's most powerful developers in the 1950s and 1960s.

