North Korean ship docks in Chinese port despite coal embargo

Story highlights China banned all import of coal from North Korea in February

Beijing is Pyongyang's only major ally

Beijing (CNN) The docking of a North Korean ship at a port in northern China has raised questions over a Chinese ban on coal imports from the nuclear-armed state.

The Jin Hung 9 docked at a port in Tangshan city in northern Hebei province, near Beijing, on Thursday morning.

According to a daily docking plan published on Jintang port's website, the North Korean ship was loaded with anthracite coal. The website listed a nearly six-hour unloading time for the ship.

What the Jin Hung 9 unloaded is not clear.

Speaking Friday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang said the country's policy of not accepting coal imports from North Korea had not changed.

Read More