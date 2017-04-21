Photos: How architects really live Glass House by Thomas Roszak (Chicago, Illinois) – Architect Thomas Roszak 's 8,820-square-foot Glass House experiments with transparency and reflectivity with an open facade. His home received the American Institute Honor Awards for interior architecture in 2008. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Architects' House + Studio by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi (New Delhi, India) – This environmental house, designed by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi of architecture firm Morphogenesis , is composed of renewable sources including timbers, rice paper, and glass. The house uses water to maximize reflection and dispersion of natural light.

Tower House by Thomas Gluck (New York) – The 2,545-square-foot Tower House is a vacation home designed by and for Thomas Gluck . First three levels are personal suites, and the top floor, rising 30 feet above the ground, is a living space with an external deck.

Hemeroscopium House by Antón García-Abril (Madrid, Spain) – Hemeroscopium House, designed by and for Antón García-Abril of Ensamble Studio , seems to defy gravity. While it took the architect a year to engineer the house, it was assembled in only seven days.

Steinhaus by Günther Domenig (Carinthia, Austria) – Located in the mountains of Carinthia, Austria, the house, with sharp angular lines and dark panels, represented the late architect's personality.

Mood Ring House by Marc Manack (Fayetteville, Arkansas) – The house, surrounded by nature, projects colorful LED lights that the architect and his family choose at night.

R128 by Werner Sobek (Stuttgart, Germany) – Werner Sobek 's four-story home runs on self-sufficient heating and a digital energy system, producing zero emissions. All of the building materials are biodegradable.

Argyle by David Saunders (Melbourne, Australia) – The eco-friendly rooftop farm supports 200 tons of soil, and four tanks in the basement can collect over 43,000 liters of rainwater.