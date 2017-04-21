How architects really live
Steinhaus by Günther Domenig (Carinthia, Austria) – Located in the mountains of Carinthia, Austria, the house, with sharp angular lines and dark panels, represented the late architect's personality.
Mood Ring House by Marc Manack (Fayetteville, Arkansas) – The house, surrounded by nature, projects colorful LED lights that the architect and his family choose at night.
Argyle by David Saunders (Melbourne, Australia) – The eco-friendly rooftop farm supports 200 tons of soil, and four tanks in the basement can collect over 43,000 liters of rainwater.
Ash+Ash by Timothy Eddy (Portland, Oregon) – Ash+Ash is located on Mount Tabor, a dormant volcano in Portland, Oregon. The house features different terraces and porches in response to diverse weather patterns of the region.