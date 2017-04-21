Breaking News

How architects really live

Updated 3:19 AM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Glass House by Thomas Roszak (Chicago, Illinois)Architect Thomas Roszak's 8,820-square-foot Glass House experiments with transparency and reflectivity with an open facade. His home received the American Institute Honor Awards for interior architecture in 2008.
Architects' House + Studio by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi (New Delhi, India)This environmental house, designed by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi of architecture firm Morphogenesis, is composed of renewable sources including timbers, rice paper, and glass. The house uses water to maximize reflection and dispersion of natural light.
Tower House by Thomas Gluck (New York)The 2,545-square-foot Tower House is a vacation home designed by and for Thomas Gluck. First three levels are personal suites, and the top floor, rising 30 feet above the ground, is a living space with an external deck.
Hemeroscopium House by Antón García-Abril (Madrid, Spain)Hemeroscopium House, designed by and for Antón García-Abril of Ensamble Studio, seems to defy gravity. While it took the architect a year to engineer the house, it was assembled in only seven days.
Located in the mountains of Carinthia, Austria, the house, with sharp angular lines and dark panels, represented the late architect&#39;s personality.
Steinhaus by Günther Domenig (Carinthia, Austria)Located in the mountains of Carinthia, Austria, the house, with sharp angular lines and dark panels, represented the late architect's personality.
The house, surrounded by nature, projects colorful LED lights that the architect and his family choose at night.
Mood Ring House by Marc Manack (Fayetteville, Arkansas)The house, surrounded by nature, projects colorful LED lights that the architect and his family choose at night.
R128 by Werner Sobek (Stuttgart, Germany) Werner Sobek's four-story home runs on self-sufficient heating and a digital energy system, producing zero emissions. All of the building materials are biodegradable.
The eco-friendly rooftop farm supports 200 tons of soil, and four tanks in the basement can collect over 43,000 liters of rainwater.
Argyle by David Saunders (Melbourne, Australia)The eco-friendly rooftop farm supports 200 tons of soil, and four tanks in the basement can collect over 43,000 liters of rainwater.
Ash+Ash is located on Mount Tabor, a dormant volcano in Portland, Oregon. The house features different terraces and porches in response to diverse weather patterns of the region.
Ash+Ash by Timothy Eddy (Portland, Oregon)Ash+Ash is located on Mount Tabor, a dormant volcano in Portland, Oregon. The house features different terraces and porches in response to diverse weather patterns of the region.
