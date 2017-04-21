This is an edited excerpt from "Architects' Homes" by Bethany Patch, published by the Images Publishing Group.

(CNN) The home is a built form that allows the architect to explore and convert ideas into reality. The opportunities and potential for expression to expand the boundaries of building form and building space are endless.

We, as humans, occupy this space. One type of architecture that we have grown over time to accept—to the point that it is now essential to our wellbeing and survival—is shelter, a place we can call home, whether it is in an urban, human-made context, or more connected to nature.

The scale of the single-family house is the primary building form that allows, and in many cases encourages, the architect to both develop and experiment with an idea or ideas that include or expand their own awareness of light, space, form and context.

Architects use the design of their own homes both as a design experiment and as a representation of their own beliefs and ideals. Their grounding through education and experience may form a base or starting point, but the influences of their culture, lifestyle and the environment of their upbringing are naturally integrated into their architecture.

