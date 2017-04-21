Breaking News

Personal property: The ambitious homes architects build for themselves

By Bethany Patch

Updated 3:23 AM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Architect &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.roszak.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Thomas Roszak&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s 8,820-square-foot Glass House experiments with transparency and reflectivity with an open facade. His home received the American &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.aia.org/awards/7411-institute-honor-awards-for-interior-architecture&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Institute Honor Awards for interior architecture&lt;/a&gt; in 2008.
Photos: How architects really live
Glass House by Thomas Roszak (Chicago, Illinois)Architect Thomas Roszak's 8,820-square-foot Glass House experiments with transparency and reflectivity with an open facade. His home received the American Institute Honor Awards for interior architecture in 2008.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
This environmental house, designed by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi of architecture firm &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.morphogenesis.org/about-us/know-morphogenesis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Morphogenesis&lt;/a&gt;, is composed of renewable sources including timbers, rice paper, and glass. The house uses water to maximize reflection and dispersion of natural light.
Photos: How architects really live
Architects' House + Studio by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi (New Delhi, India)This environmental house, designed by Manit Rastogi and Sonali Rastogi of architecture firm Morphogenesis, is composed of renewable sources including timbers, rice paper, and glass. The house uses water to maximize reflection and dispersion of natural light.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
The 2,545-square-foot Tower House is a vacation home designed by and for &lt;a href=&quot;https://gluckplus.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Thomas Gluck&lt;/a&gt;. First three levels are personal suites, and the top floor, rising 30 feet above the ground, is a living space with an external deck.
Photos: How architects really live
Tower House by Thomas Gluck (New York)The 2,545-square-foot Tower House is a vacation home designed by and for Thomas Gluck. First three levels are personal suites, and the top floor, rising 30 feet above the ground, is a living space with an external deck.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Hemeroscopium House, designed by and for Antón García-Abril of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ensamble.info/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ensamble Studio&lt;/a&gt;, seems to defy gravity. While it took the architect a year to engineer the house, it was assembled in only seven days.
Photos: How architects really live
Hemeroscopium House by Antón García-Abril (Madrid, Spain)Hemeroscopium House, designed by and for Antón García-Abril of Ensamble Studio, seems to defy gravity. While it took the architect a year to engineer the house, it was assembled in only seven days.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Located in the mountains of Carinthia, Austria, the house, with sharp angular lines and dark panels, represented the late architect&#39;s personality.
Photos: How architects really live
Steinhaus by Günther Domenig (Carinthia, Austria)Located in the mountains of Carinthia, Austria, the house, with sharp angular lines and dark panels, represented the late architect's personality.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
The house, surrounded by nature, projects colorful LED lights that the architect and his family choose at night.
Photos: How architects really live
Mood Ring House by Marc Manack (Fayetteville, Arkansas)The house, surrounded by nature, projects colorful LED lights that the architect and his family choose at night.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wernersobek.de/en/global/projects/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Werner Sobek&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s four-story home runs on self-sufficient heating and a digital energy system, producing zero emissions. All of the building materials are biodegradable.
Photos: How architects really live
R128 by Werner Sobek (Stuttgart, Germany) Werner Sobek's four-story home runs on self-sufficient heating and a digital energy system, producing zero emissions. All of the building materials are biodegradable.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
The eco-friendly rooftop farm supports 200 tons of soil, and four tanks in the basement can collect over 43,000 liters of rainwater.
Photos: How architects really live
Argyle by David Saunders (Melbourne, Australia)The eco-friendly rooftop farm supports 200 tons of soil, and four tanks in the basement can collect over 43,000 liters of rainwater.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Ash+Ash is located on Mount Tabor, a dormant volcano in Portland, Oregon. The house features different terraces and porches in response to diverse weather patterns of the region.
Photos: How architects really live
Ash+Ash by Timothy Eddy (Portland, Oregon)Ash+Ash is located on Mount Tabor, a dormant volcano in Portland, Oregon. The house features different terraces and porches in response to diverse weather patterns of the region.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
Architects Homes 5Architects Homes 1Architects Homes 10Architects Homes 6Architects Homes 9Architects Homes 7Architects Homes 8Architects Homes 2 newArchitects Homes 3

This is an edited excerpt from "Architects' Homes" by Bethany Patch, published by the Images Publishing Group.

(CNN)The home is a built form that allows the architect to explore and convert ideas into reality. The opportunities and potential for expression to expand the boundaries of building form and building space are endless.

We, as humans, occupy this space. One type of architecture that we have grown over time to accept—to the point that it is now essential to our wellbeing and survival—is shelter, a place we can call home, whether it is in an urban, human-made context, or more connected to nature.
Watery inspirations: How architects are reinventing the bathhouse
Watery inspirations: How architects are reinventing the bathhouse
The scale of the single-family house is the primary building form that allows, and in many cases encourages, the architect to both develop and experiment with an idea or ideas that include or expand their own awareness of light, space, form and context.
Read: How architecture feeds the imagination of art
    Architects use the design of their own homes both as a design experiment and as a representation of their own beliefs and ideals. Their grounding through education and experience may form a base or starting point, but the influences of their culture, lifestyle and the environment of their upbringing are naturally integrated into their architecture.
    Read More
    In places where the light is soft and gray, expanses of glass flood the rooms with natural light. In places where the sun is bright and harsh, either walls are dominant, or openings and expanses of glass are shaded with screens.
    Read: Is the treehouse the pinnacle of sustainable living?
    The move towards the zero-energy house—with more effective glazing, increased insulation and a reduction in electrical energy and water consumption—is not solely technical but illustrates how architects respond in their selection and use of low energy consumption materials.
    R128 by Wener Sobek
    R128 by Wener Sobek
    The architects' design positions are diverse, the context is diverse and cultures are varied. The customized house is a "one-off," an architect's interpretation of design equated with the needs and values of the owner's family and their sense of a home. It is tailored to the architect's own family's program, balanced by the architect's personal design perspective.
    Read: Three buildings exploring the unseen world
    In the Steinhaus by Günther Domenig, the design is personal and "the house is at the same time my body—my feeling—my thinking."
    Steinhaus by Günther Domenig
    Steinhaus by Günther Domenig
    With the advent of the digital age, the future may be less defined. We can now be attached to our home without actually being there. Automation is, and will continue to be, changing the house in ways that we have not even thought of. The new norm is change.
    Tight squeeze: The secrets behind Japan&#39;s coolest micro homes
    Tight squeeze: The secrets behind Japan's coolest micro homes
    The size of an architect's own home is often an expression of their professional commitment. There is a small but current movement towards the micro unit, an expression of a need to achieve home ownership, however small. At the opposite scale, the McMansion is still popular, but architects' homes tend to be more responsible and they generally scale the size of their home as a direct relationship to their needs.
    Read: The world's coolest, compact rides
    The architectural design elements that expand one's awareness of interior and exterior spaces and the iconic image of "home" are so diverse and numerous that the single-family house has become the archetype for the positive exploration of new spatial ideas and forms that reflect the various cultures and personal traits of the owners.
    The houses that follow represent a small segment of the designs that result from a successful collaboration between the architect as the designer and the architect as the owner.
    "Architects' Homes" by Bethany Patch, published by the Images Publishing Group, is out now.