Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, April 21

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:18 PM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday:

-- Russian aircraft reportedly have been spotted off Alaska four times this week, and one US official calls the acts "strategic messaging."
-- One-bed motel rooms and Cialis refills reveal what investigators say was a Tennessee teacher's plot to engage in unlawful sexual activity with a student, a criminal complaint says.
-- US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has no regrets for his remarks expressing amazement that a judge "sitting on an island in the Pacific" could stop President Donald Trump's travel ban. The comment didn't go over well in Hawaii, the judge's home state.
    -- Here's what Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wants to do to your student loans.
    -- Think twice before gulping down that diet soda. Artificially sweetened drinks may be associated with stroke and dementia.
    -- Princes William and Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge open up about mental health.
    -- Bill Nye says science will make a comeback. Speaking of comebacks, "The X-Files" is returning.