(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday:

-- One-bed motel rooms and Cialis refills reveal what investigators say was a Tennessee teacher's plot to engage in unlawful sexual activity with a student, a criminal complaint says.

-- US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has no regrets for his remarks expressing amazement that a judge "sitting on an island in the Pacific" could stop President Donald Trump's travel ban. The comment didn't go over well in Hawaii, the judge's home state.

-- Here's what Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wants to do to your student loans