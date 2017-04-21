Breaking News
(CNN)The mounting crisis in Venezuela is entering a new chapter as President Nicolás Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution face a pivotal vote.

On Sunday 545 seats in the new Constituent Assembly will be decided. The winners would essentially replace the current National Assembly, which is controlled by Maduro opponents -- who have called for a boycott of the vote.
For months, opponents have taken to the streets to voice their frustration with Maduro's government. More than 100 people have died in connection with bloody protests. Chaos has consumed this country of astonishing natural beauty -- one that also possesses the largest proven oil reserves in the world. How did a potential paradise become so lost? Here are a few answers:

Plummeting oil prices put economy in reverse

Oil revenue fueled Venezuela's economy under former President Hugo Chavez. When oil was $100 a barrel, billions flowed through the state-owned petroleum company and were siphoned off for social programs and food subsidies. But when oil prices fell dramatically, those massive subsidies became unsustainable.
The flow of dollars slowed to a trickle

Crashing oil prices also left the government with less foreign currency to buy goods from other countries. Venezuela's imports are down 50% from a year ago, according to Ecoanalitica, a national research firm. Now there are critical shortages of essential imports, including vital medicines.
Venezuela: How a rich country collapsed

Price controls are just another problem

Under Chavez, the prices of key items were slashed so that everyone could afford them. The official price for a bag of cornflour, used in the national dish arepas, is 639 bolivares. That's affordable for many people -- but the price of flour is below the cost of production. Domestic producers have stopped making cornflour.
People line up to buy bread in Caracas amid shortages and skyrocketing prices on all types of goods.
People line up to buy bread in Caracas amid shortages and skyrocketing prices on all types of goods.

Country down to its last $10 billion

Venezuela has less than $10 billion in foreign reserves, according to data from the Central Bank of Venezuela published in July. CNNMoney reported earlier this year that the country had just $10.5 billion left. For the rest of the year, it will owe roughly $5 billion in outstanding debt payments. The financial clock is ticking.
Venezuela has lowest reserves in over 20 years

The 'Maduro diet'

Rampant inflation has meant more people are skipping meals, and the percentage of malnourished Venezuelans is growing rapidly, according to an annual national survey by three of the country's major universities and other research groups.
Many have dubbed this phenomenon the "Maduro diet," a reference to the embattled President, who has said that doing without "makes you tough."
GM isn't only company in crisis in Venezuela

Pain turns to rage -- and protest

The country has been riven by violent protests for months as opposition leaders face off with Maduro supporters.
Anti-government protesters want Maduro to step down, accusing him of eroding democracy. Maduro, meanwhile, has sent the Venezuelan military onto the streets to maintain order.
A protester shoots a firework from a pipe at national guard members during clashes Friday, July 28, in Caracas. Demonstrators blocked some streets in the capital in defiance of President Nicolás Maduro's ban on protests ahead of a controversial election. The vote will elect a special assembly aiming to rewrite the constitution at Maduro's request, and follows months of sometimes deadly protests.
A protester shoots a firework from a pipe at national guard members during clashes Friday, July 28, in Caracas. Demonstrators blocked some streets in the capital in defiance of President Nicolás Maduro's ban on protests ahead of a controversial election. The vote will elect a special assembly aiming to rewrite the constitution at Maduro's request, and follows months of sometimes deadly protests.
National guard officers use shields to protect themselves during a protest against the Maduro regime July 28 in Caracas.
National guard officers use shields to protect themselves during a protest against the Maduro regime July 28 in Caracas.
An anti-government activist is arrested during clashes July 28 in Caracas. The government has forbidden protests through Tuesday, August 1, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years.
An anti-government activist is arrested during clashes July 28 in Caracas. The government has forbidden protests through Tuesday, August 1, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years.
A protester faces off against the national guard during a downpour July 28 in Caracas.
A protester faces off against the national guard during a downpour July 28 in Caracas.
Maduro, right, and deputy Diosdado Cabello join supporters for a Caracas rally Thursday, July 27, marking the last day for candidates to campaign before the election for a special assembly.
Maduro, right, and deputy Diosdado Cabello join supporters for a Caracas rally Thursday, July 27, marking the last day for candidates to campaign before the election for a special assembly.
Members of Venezuela's national guard protect themselves in front of a street fire Wednesday, July 26, in Caracas during a two-day, opposition-led general strike.
Members of Venezuela's national guard protect themselves in front of a street fire Wednesday, July 26, in Caracas during a two-day, opposition-led general strike.
Clashes between authorities and protesters have turned sometimes turned violent in Caracas.
Clashes between authorities and protesters have turned sometimes turned violent in Caracas.
An opposition activist shouts during a protest Monday, July 24, in Caracas.
An opposition activist shouts during a protest Monday, July 24, in Caracas.
A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag on July 24 in Caracas in tribute to those who have been killed during the crisis. More than 100 people have died in the unrest, the attorney general's office says.
A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag on July 24 in Caracas in tribute to those who have been killed during the crisis. More than 100 people have died in the unrest, the attorney general's office says.
Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators July 5 in Caracas. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators July 5 in Caracas. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter attacked the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force. Maduro called it an attempted coup.
Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter attacked the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force. Maduro called it an attempted coup.
National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him.
Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him.
Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.
A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
What's the government doing?

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro points to a placard of his mentor, the late Hugo Chavez, in a May Day rally in Caracas.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro points to a placard of his mentor, the late Hugo Chavez, in a May Day rally in Caracas.
The Supreme Court dissolved parliament in March, transferring legislative powers to itself. That left the two remaining branches of government controlled by Maduro's ruling United Socialist Party. The opposition said it was a coup. The court reversed its decision shortly afterward, but protests had already erupted against Maduro. The newly elected body to be decided on Sunday would rewrite the 1999 constitution, the cornerstone of Chavez's "Bolivarian Revolution," which ended presidential term limits and allowed for indefinite re-elections.
The government's interior and justice ministry has banned all protests, starting Friday, saying those who "organize, support, or instigate activities that disturb the holding and functioning of the electoral process" face 5 to 10 years in prison.
The opposition organized a two-day general strike in defiance of the vote.
Maduro critics also held an unofficial vote on July 16 to demonstrate public opposition. More than 7 million Venezuelans -- nearly 40% of the voting population -- cast ballots against Maduro's proposals in the nonbinding referendum. Regime opponents also announced a boycott of Sunday's vote and said they would refuse to recognize its results.
Sunday's vote: What you need to know

What's it like to live like this?

The impact of the country's problems are all too obvious to most Venezuelans.
  • Shortages of food and home staples such as milk, flour and toilet paper
  • Shortages of medicine
  • Rolling blackouts
  • Rising unemployment
  • Soaring violent crime
  • Even malaria, once almost eradicated, is back on the rise.

