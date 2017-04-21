Breaking News
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored riot police vehicle during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on April 19, 2017.
Venezuela: How paradise got lost

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 2:34 PM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

(CNN)From its Caribbean beaches to the snow-capped Andes, Venezuela is a place of astonishing natural beauty. It also possesses the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

Many in a thriving professional class left the country when the late Hugo Chavez took power in 1999, but the early years of his rule saw a massive reduction in poverty, more children in school, and greater access to clean drinking water.
Today, however, Venezuelans are dealing with the highest rate of inflation in the world, bloody street protests and a climate of chaos. How did a potential paradise become so lost? Here are a few answers:

Plummeting oil prices put economy in reverse

Oil revenue fueled Venezuela's economy under Chavez. When oil was $100 a barrel, billions flowed through the state-owned petroleum company and were siphoned off for social programs and food subsidies. But when oil prices fell dramatically, those massive subsidies became unsustainable.
The flow of dollars slowed to a trickle

Crashing oil prices also left the government with less foreign currency to buy goods from other countries. Venezuela's imports are down 50% from a year ago, according to Ecoanalitica, a national research firm. Now there are critical shortages of essential imports, including vital medicines.
Price controls are just another problem

Under Chavez, the prices of key items were slashed so that everyone could afford them. The official price for a bag of corn flour, used in the national staple dish arepas, is 639 bolivares. That's affordable for many people -- but the price of flour is below the cost of production. Domestic producers have stopped making corn flour. And even with the official price being low, there aren't any bags of flour to be bought.
People line up to buy bread in Caracas amid shortages and skyrocketing prices on all types of goods.
Country down to its last $10 billion

Venezula only has $10.5 billion in foreign reserves left, according to recent data from the Central Bank of Venezuela. For the rest of the year, it will owe roughly $7.2 billion in outstanding debt payments. The financial clock is ticking.

The 'Maduro diet'

Rampant inflation has meant more people are skipping meals and the percentage of malnourished Venezuelans is growing rapidly, according to an annual national survey by three of the country's major universities and other research groups.
Many have dubbed this phenomenon the "Maduro diet," a reference to embattled President Nicolas Maduro, who has said that doing without "makes you tough."
Pain turns to rage -- and protest

The country has been riven by violent protests in recent weeks as opposition leaders face off with Maduro supporters.
Anti-government protesters want Maduro to step down, accusing him of eroding democracy. Maduro, meanwhile, has sent the Venezuelan military onto the streets to maintain order.
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
What's the government doing?

Former President Hugo Chavez, President Nicholas Maduro and opposition leader Henrique Capriles.
Many who blame Maduro for the crisis took to the streets after the administration barred opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for any political office for 15 years. The Supreme Court dissolved parliament, transferring legislative powers to itself. That left the two remaining branches of government controlled by Maduro's ruling United Socialist Party. The opposition said it was a coup. The court's decision was reversed, but protests had already erupted against Maduro.

What's it like to live like this?

The impact of the country's problems are all too obvious to most Venezuelans.
  • Shortages of food and home staples like milk, flour and toilet paper
  • Shortages of medicine
  • Rolling blackouts
  • Rising unemployment
  • Soaring violent crime
  • Even malaria, once almost eradicated, is back on the rise.

CNN's Rachel Clarke, Rafael Romo, Marilia Brocchetto, Mariano Castillo, Patrick Gillespie, Osmary Hernandez, Deborah Bloom, Natalie Gallón and Gizela Crespo contributed to this report.