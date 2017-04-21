In Nigeria, Manchester United fans electrocuted watching game

Story highlights Calabar is in southern Nigeria

Fans watched a Manchester United game

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least seven people were killed in southern Nigeria on Thursday night when an electric cable fell on a house where soccer fans gathered to view a match on TV.

The incident took place at a viewing center in the southern port city of Calabar.

Police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told local media victims died immediately when a high-tension electricity cable fell on top of the makeshift zinc house.

The fans congregated to watch the popular English team Manchester United play in a Europa League quarter-final game against Anderlecht, a Belgian club.

Our deepest sympathy for the loss of lives in Calabar during a Europa League football match between @ManUtd and @rscanderlecht #RIP pic.twitter.com/FJBck4mtAO — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) April 21, 2017

There was initial confusion surrounding the number of deaths with some local media reporting that 30 fans had died.

