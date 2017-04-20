Story highlights Unknown woman stands down armored vehicle amid protests on the streets of Caracas

Image is reminiscent of the man who stood before a row of tanks in 1989 in China's Tiananmen Square

(CNN) It was another day of violent protests in Venezuela's capital of Caracas, where a convoy of armored trucks, or "rinocerontes," inched forward on a major highway as smoke drifted overhead.

Then a woman stepped out of the smoke and in front of one of the hulking National Guard trucks, stopping them in their tracks.

And amidst the chaos came a lasting moment.

The unknown woman, known locally only as "La Dama," wore a hat adorned with Venezuela's national colors and the country's flag draped around her neck.

