Venezuela's Tiananmen moment: The woman and the armored truck

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Updated 4:41 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Story highlights

  • Unknown woman stands down armored vehicle amid protests on the streets of Caracas
  • Image is reminiscent of the man who stood before a row of tanks in 1989 in China's Tiananmen Square

(CNN)It was another day of violent protests in Venezuela's capital of Caracas, where a convoy of armored trucks, or "rinocerontes," inched forward on a major highway as smoke drifted overhead.

Opposition leaders had planned "the mother of all marches" to mark a holiday commemorating the country's independence from Spain. At least three people were shot and killed, and the streets were littered with debris and blood.
Then a woman stepped out of the smoke and in front of one of the hulking National Guard trucks, stopping them in their tracks.
    And amidst the chaos came a lasting moment.
    The unknown woman, known locally only as "La Dama," wore a hat adorned with Venezuela's national colors and the country's flag draped around her neck.
    In a video posted to Twitter, she ran up to the truck until she got in front of it and it stopped. Unfazed by a nearby explosion, she placed her hands on the vehicle's front fender.
    Another video by La Patilla's Eduardo Ríos captured the scene a few moments later.
    As the woman stood before the truck, a voice on a loudspeaker barked out. A man popped out of a turret atop the truck and tossed an object towards the woman, who stepped calmly out of its way. It skittered down the street.
    Then the rinoceronte began backing up. Instead of walking away, the woman followed it.
    AFP photographer Juan Barreto also captured the standoff in a stunning photo.
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/18/americas/venezuela-protest-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Venezuela&#39;s political crisis has intensified&lt;/a&gt; since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country&#39;s failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal &quot;coup d&#39;etat&quot; when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature&#39;s powers.
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    The image is reminiscent of Tiananmen Square's Tank Man, who stopped a column of four Chinese military tanks on June 5, 1989.
    Tank Man, too, was unknown. But almost 30 years later, the iconic footage of his brave act remains immediately recognizable to millions around the world.
    Caracas has been rocked by anti-government protests in recent months amid rising unemployment and food shortages.
    Lilian Tintori, wife of opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, mentioned "La Dama" and China's Tank Man in a speech Wednesday evening.
    "I feel so proud of Caracas. Look at the photo -- the video -- of the woman who stood in front of the tank," she said.
    "What did the tank do?" she added. "It reversed. It has to reverse."

    CNN's Natalie Gallon and Ana Melgar contributed to this report.