Jerusalem (CNN) Hundreds of pot smokers unabashedly gathered outside the Knesset on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unofficial "Weed Day" and the recent decriminalization of marijuana in Israel.

As the clock struck 4:20 on 4/20, the marijuana enthusiasts began smoking, relaxing in the afternoon heat in plain view of Israel's Parliament. Notably lacking were any police officers, who remained on the outskirts of the crowd, not intervening at all in what one organizer called a "laid-back" approach.

For marijuana advocates, who have held similar rallies in the past, the gathering was an act of defiance, or perhaps even a celebration of it. At one point, the group gathered to take a group picture in front of the Knesset, using their smoking to send a message to Israel's lawmakers.

"I love weed," said Omer Dor without hesitation. "I love to smoke weed to relax with myself, and it makes me, I think, better. That's my vision, so they shouldn't tell us what to smoke and what to eat and how to dress. We should make those choices by ourselves."

Green was a popular color outside the Knesset in Jerusalem.

It may seem unusual that a government that is conservative and largely religious chose to decriminalize marijuana, a move that was lauded by Israel's right and left. But Israel's ultra-Orthodox Health Minister, Yaakov Litzman, opened the door to decriminalizing marijuana when he approved the use of medical marijuana. Israel is considered a world leader in its production.

