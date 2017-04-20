Photos: The week in 27 photos A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, April 19. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the country's national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. Violent protests have erupted in recent weeks as opposition leaders face off with President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Police officers block access to the Champs-Elysees in Paris after a shooting on Thursday, April 20. One police officer and the attacker were killed. The suspect was known to French security services for radical Islamist activities, a source close to the investigation told CNN. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Residents view the first iceberg of the season on Sunday, April 16, as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley," near Ferryland, Newfoundland and Labrador. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Pope Francis greets Bill O'Reilly on Wednesday, April 19, after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City. O'Reilly's 21-year career at Fox News came to a sudden end after a number of sexual harassment allegations against the conservative host. "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said. Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Soldiers salute during the national anthem at a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday, April 15. The Day of the Sun is an annual public holiday in the country, marking the birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL star, reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Friday, April 19. Hernandez, who was already in jail for the murder of Odin Lloyd, was found hanged in his Massachusetts prison cell just days after his acquittal. Hide Caption 7 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Supporters attend a campaign rally in Paris for French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Monday, April 17. The centrist 39-year-old former investment banker is the biggest surprise in the five-person field Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A protester is arrested after a fight at Auburn University's Foy Hall in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 18. Three people were arrested amid mostly peaceful protests over the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer. Hide Caption 9 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A "Saturday Night Live" sketch features Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner, left, Grim Reaper as Steve Bannon and Alec Baldwin as US President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 10 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrates in Istanbul during a rally near the conservative Justice and Development Party headquarters on Sunday, April 16. Turkish voters passed a constitutional referendum that will transform the country's parliamentary system into a powerful executive presidency. The plan gives Erdogan sweeping and largely unchecked powers; Erdogan insists the reforms don't make him a dictator. Hide Caption 11 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference in San Jose, California, on Tuesday, April 18. The Facebook CEO briefly addressed the uproar over a murder video posted to Facebook. Hide Caption 12 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos People tend to tulips at the Keukenhof flower garden in Lisse, Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 19. The garden is home to some 7 million spring-flowering bulbs, according to its website. Hide Caption 13 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos An Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, April 18. The rocket was carrying cargo for the International Space Station. Hide Caption 14 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Takara, an orca whale, helps guide her newborn to the water's surface at SeaWorld in San Antonio on Wednesday, April 19. The newborn killer whale calf is the last one birthed in captivity at the company's marine parks. Hide Caption 15 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos US Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the North on Monday, April 17, while visiting the Observation Post Ouellette near the Korean border village of Panmunjom. Pence visited a military base near the Demilitarized Zone a day after North Korea conducted a failed missile launch Hide Caption 16 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A car drives through snow in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, April 18. Hide Caption 17 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos British Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London as she prepares to speak to the media on Tuesday, April 18. May made an unexpected announcement that she would seek a "snap" election on June 8. Members of Parliament later approved her plan. Hide Caption 18 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Indian laborers transport bamboo logs down the Longai River in Damchara, India, on Tuesday, April 18. Hide Caption 19 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Former President George H.W. Bush posted this photo to Twitter on Thursday, April 20. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital for pneumonia earlier in the week. "Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder," he wrote about the photo, which shows his son, former President George W. Bush, by his side. Hide Caption 20 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Pennsylvania State Police investigate the scene in Erie, Pennsylvania, where Steve Stephens -- who posted a murder video on Facebook -- was found shot dead on Tuesday, April 18. Stephens killed himself as he was being chased by state troopers. He was wanted in the death of Robert Godwin, 74. Stephens posted video on Facebook of Godwin's death. Hide Caption 21 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos A giraffe stands by a wall with fake tree carvings at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Thursday, April 20. Hide Caption 22 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Penitents from the "Hermandad Penitencial de Jesus Yacente" brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, during the early hours of Friday, April 14. Hundreds of processions took place throughout the country during the Easter Holy Week. Hide Caption 23 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos People participate in a Tax Day protest in New York on April 15, calling on US President Donald Trump to release his tax returns Hide Caption 24 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist, walks across the South Lawn upon returning to the White House with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 18. Hide Caption 25 of 27

Photos: The week in 27 photos Ambam, the largest silverback gorilla at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park in Kent, England, enjoys some carrot cake topped with hard-boiled eggs in celebration of his 27th birthday on Friday, April 14. Hide Caption 26 of 27