The week in 27 photos

Pope Francis greets Bill O'Reilly on Wednesday, April 19, after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City. O'Reilly's 21-year career at Fox News came to a sudden end after a number of sexual harassment allegations against the conservative host. "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said.