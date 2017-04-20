The week in 27 photos

A "Saturday Night Live" sketch features Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner, left, Grim Reaper as Steve Bannon and Alec Baldwin as US President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 15.
People tend to tulips at the Keukenhof flower garden in Lisse, Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 19. The garden is home to some 7 million spring-flowering bulbs, according to its website.
An Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, April 18. The rocket was carrying cargo for the International Space Station.
A car drives through snow in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, April 18.
Indian laborers transport bamboo logs down the Longai River in Damchara, India, on Tuesday, April 18.
A giraffe stands by a wall with fake tree carvings at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Thursday, April 20.
Penitents from the "Hermandad Penitencial de Jesus Yacente" brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, during the early hours of Friday, April 14. Hundreds of processions took place throughout the country during the Easter Holy Week.
Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist, walks across the South Lawn upon returning to the White House with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 18.
Ambam, the largest silverback gorilla at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park in Kent, England, enjoys some carrot cake topped with hard-boiled eggs in celebration of his 27th birthday on Friday, April 14.