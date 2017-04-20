Earth Day coverage on Apple News

(CNN)Come back to watch live coverage of Earth Day activities in Washington, DC, and around the world on Saturday, April 22.
Earth Day events generally show support for protecting the natural environment.
Thousands of scientists of all disciplines also have chosen to march on Earth Day to "acknowledge "the critical role that science plays in each of our lives," according to the March for Science mission statement.
The coverage will be live from CNN on Apple News, online and television.
Read CNN's Two Degrees series, which explores climate change and the importance of one specific number: 2 degrees Celsius.