This baby killer whale is the last one to be born at SeaWorld

Story highlights Last year, SeaWorld said it would no longer breed killer whales

Gestation period for killer whales is between 17 and 18 months

(CNN) A killer whale calf was born Wednesday at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, marking the last one birthed in captivity at the company's marine parks.

Takara, the mother of the newborn calf, already had been pregnant through natural breeding when SeaWorld made that announcement in March 2016, the company said. The gestation period for killer whales is between 17 and 18 months.

SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed an orca calf, the last to be born at a SeaWorld park.

SeaWorld San Antonio plans to let visitors observe Takara, the 25-year-old killer whale, and her calf in the near future. The gender of the newborn calf is not yet known.

"Takara will let us know when she is ready for us to meet the calf and at that time we should be able to determine the gender," said Julie Sigman, an assistant curator at SeaWorld San Antonio, in a statement.