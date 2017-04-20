Story highlights Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found dead in the Hudson River last week

(CNN) Speculation about the possible suicide of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the New York state judge whose body was found in the Hudson River last week, is "unwarranted and irresponsible," her husband said in a statement Wednesday night.

"Those of us who loved Sheila and knew her well do not believe that these unfounded conclusions have any basis in reality," Rev. Canon Gregory A. Jacobs said. "And in the absence of any conclusive evidence, we believe such speculations to be unwarranted and irresponsible."

The statement comes as law enforcement continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Abdus-Salaam's death last Wednesday. The 65-year-old was the first African-American woman to serve on New York's highest court.

Footage from surveillance cameras shows Abdus-Salaam walking alone near the Hudson River on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and again just after midnight, the NYPD said. In the videos, she is wearing the same clothes that she had on when her body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, police said.

No suicide note has been found. The initial autopsy was inconclusive, and the cause and manner of death remain pending, according to a Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman.

