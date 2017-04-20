Mariachi band crashes Senator's private luncheon

(CNN) As Senator Cory Gardner began answering questions at a chamber luncheon, he was suddenly interrupted by the sounds of mariachi music filling the room.

Gardner, a Republican senator from Colorado, is one of several lawmakers who has come under fire for refusing to schedule a public forum with constituents. That's exactly why the band and dozens of other protesters were at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

The private luncheon was a small gathering where only members of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce were given a chance to meet with Gardner and ask questions, an opportunity that many constituents have wanted for months.

The six-piece mariachi band paid the $250 fee to join the Chamber of Commerce so they could attend.

When Gardner started answering questions, the band began its serenade with, "Donde Estas Corazon," a song meaning "where is my heart?"

