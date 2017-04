(CNN) What's that smell? Happy 4/20 Day . Here's what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Aaron Hernandez

2. Fresno shootings

Kori Ali Muhammad was already a wanted man before police say he killed three people in a shooting spree in downtown Fresno, California. Police had been looking for him in the killing of a motel security guard. He told cops he thought the guard disrespected him . But Muhammad wasn't going down just for killing a guard, Fresno's police chief said, so he tried "to kill as many people as he could." The victim's loved ones are devastated, especially their kids . Racism -- Muhammad said he hated white men -- is thought to be the primary motive in the rampage, so police are calling it a hate crime. But it's not always clear what the criteria are for labeling an act of violence a hate crime or terrorism

3. Bill O'Reilly

JUST WATCHED Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News 01:15

4. Wells Fargo

5. GM and Venezuela

JUST WATCHED Why Venezuelans are protesting Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why Venezuelans are protesting 01:38

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Thirsty fan

What would you do if you broke into your fave celeb's house? Swim in the pool? Swipe a memento? This Drake fan just wanted something to drink

Queen Mum

The queen of tennis will soon have a little princess or prince. Serena Williams is pregnant. She went to -- where else? -- Snapchat to make the announcement.

Rock on

An asteroid will do a really close flyby of Earth this week, but don't worry, we're not going to die. NASA even took a picture of the rock.

Major markup

Good news. You can now get Ikea's iconic 99-cent blue tote bag -- for about $2,145 at Balenciaga . Now that's smart shopping!

Prof problems

How to get an unexpected break from teaching your college history class: 1. Tweet that the President "must hang" ; 2. Endure the blowback and apologize; 3. Enjoy your paid leave.

AND FINALLY ...

Light bright