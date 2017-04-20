Arkansas set to execute first inmate since 2005

Story highlights Inmate Ledell Lee was convicted of murder in 1995

Arkansas Supreme Court denied Lee's request for a stay

State's plan to execute eight inmates by end of April has been derailed

(CNN) Prison authorities are expected to proceed with the execution of an inmate on Thursday evening after the Arkansas Supreme Court earlier denied his request for a stay and struck down a temporary restraining order on one of the drugs used in the lethal injection process.

Ledell Lee, who was convicted in 1995 in the murder of Debra Reese, is scheduled to be executed at 8 p.m. ET. If he is put to death, his killing will be Arkansas' first execution since 2005. The state had earlier planned to execute eight inmates over 10 days starting April 17.

The Arkansas Department of Correction reported that Lee requested Holy Communion as his last meal.

Stacey Johnson, who was also slated to be executed on Thursday, was granted a stay from the same court on Wednesday after requesting further testing of DNA evidence in his case. Johnson was convicted of the 1994 murder of Carol Heath.

Like Johnson, Lee had requested a stay for additional DNA testing, but the court denied the request.

